The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Dec. 19 grand theft at Guitar Center, located at 3428 Ming Ave.
The suspect stole a guitar from the business while the employees were occupied, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man age 40 to 50, standing tall in height, bald, with a tattoo of a swastika with wings and hat on his neck. The suspect was wearing a red shirt, green jacket and jeans at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
