The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect in a December vandalism at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
On Dec. 4, the suspect broke off several handles to the doors at 1900 Baker Street, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, who was wearing a brown jacket and a blue and white baseball cap with an unknown logo at the time of the incident, BPD said in a release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.