The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying the suspect in a Sunday burglary at Crystal Water, located at 2401 White Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a camouflage shirt and tan shorts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Montgomery at 326-3592.
