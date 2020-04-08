The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a March 31 burglary suspect at People’s Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1451 Madison St.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 21 to 30 years old, with short brown hair, and a thin build. He was wearing a black shirt and dark blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 326-3592.
