The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a May 18 sexual battery suspect in the 8400 block of Rosedale Highway.
At about 7:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly sexually battered a woman while she was waiting at a bus stop, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 20 to 30 years of age, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build, mustache and a beard, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, a blue long sleeve button-up shirt and a blue bandanna at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Trefz at 326-3535.
