The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying an April 16 burglary suspect at 1405 White Lane.
The suspect is described as a black man, about 18 to 25 years old, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black gym shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Montgomery at 326-3592.
