The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for several counts of felony vandalism on Feb. 1 at the Best Western Hill House, at 700 Truxtun Ave.
The suspect is a black or Hispanic man, about 20 to 30 years old, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, short dark hair, a beard and mustache. He was wearing a dark jacket, yellow shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Johns at 327-7111.
