The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an Aug. 11 vandalism at a 7-Eleven located at 4101 Calloway Drive.
During an argument with the store clerk, the suspect became angry and knocked the register and stove off the counter causing them to break, according to a BPD report. The total damage exceeded $3,000.
BPD described the suspect as a white man with long dark hair, a mustache and goatee. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a scooter.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.