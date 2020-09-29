The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an Aug. 22 grand theft in the 8300 block of Rosedale Highway.
The suspect is described as an unknown race man, 50 to 60 years old, with a heavy build, clean shaven, who was wearing a blue checkered shirt, a white Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat, a black neck gaiter, sunglasses and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective N. Benavente at 326-3558 or BPD at 327-7111.
Looks like Steve Martin.
