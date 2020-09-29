The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an Aug. 16 burglary in the 2200 block of Brundage Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a white man in his 30's. He was wearing a Raiders baseball hat, a striped polo and had a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
