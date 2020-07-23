The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying an April 14 theft suspect at Diamond Club Towing, located at 2298 S Union Avenue.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, wearing a black hooded Nike sweater, white T-shirt, gray athletic Champion shorts and black socks.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue two-door Chevrolet S10 pickup, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
