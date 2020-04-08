Package Theft Suspect Park Way

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying an April 2 package theft suspect in the 2600 block of Park Way.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 20 to 30 years old, tall in height with a large build and tattoos on his right forearm. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Officer Johns at 327-7111 or BPD at 327-7111.

Fightingsideofme
Fightingsideofme

He looks Mexican ! Can I say that ?

