The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an April residential burglary in the 2000 block of 3rd Street.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, with prescription glasses, a black goatee, who was wearing a short-sleeve dark shirt with a white logo at the time of the incident, a tattoo on his right inner forearm and was driving a dark gray Nissan Altima, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Jesse Perez 326-3593.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.