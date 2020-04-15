The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an April 10 auto theft.
The suspect contacted the victim, who was selling a vehicle via social media. The victim allowed the suspect to test drive the car alone and the suspect drove away and did not return, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 20 to 25 years old, standing between 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, according to BPD. The news release stated he has green eyes and bleached blond hair, had the number 13 tattooed on his hand and a rosary tattoo around his neck.
The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2010 GMC Sierra 3500 HD, with a body lift, black grill, black wheels, tinted windows and a California license plate number 8Z06098.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hatfield at 497-5710 or BPD at 327-7111.
