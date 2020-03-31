The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a March 5 commercial burglary suspect at Via Bella Salon and Spa, located at 2800 F Street.
The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, about 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
