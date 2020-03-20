The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a Thursday bank robbery of the Valley Strong Credit Union located at 3901 Mt. Vernon Avenue.
The robbery occurred at 3:23 p.m. after the suspect entered the bank, made threats of a firearm and demanded currency before fleeing on foot, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, standing between 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark colored beanie, a white t-shirt over a gray long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time of the incident, BPD said in a release.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or the BPD at 327-7111.
