The Bakersfield Police Department requests community assistance identifying a May 15 burglary suspect at American Freight, located at 2300 White Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic man. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and jean shorts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Montgomery at 326-3592.
