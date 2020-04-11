Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance finding a suspect who officers said is connected with a homicide Friday night at the La Mirage Motel.
BPD needs help finding John Glenn Hardison Jr., 46, who has been described as 5'9", 170 pounds, brown eyes, with a shaved head and thin build and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Hardison is wanted for murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said.
Police were called Friday night about a shooting at the hotel on Union Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from major injuries, and he died at the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Thomas Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
