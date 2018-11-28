The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy.
Jeremiah Copeland was last seen leaving Thompson Junior High at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, BPD said. He is considered an at-risk runaway because of his age.
Copeland is exactly 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and Converse shoes.
Anyone with information about the boy is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
