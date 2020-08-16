A man who was stuck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Union Avenue on Friday died Saturday, and Bakersfield Police are looking for information on the driver who fled the scene.
The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the injury collision and found a man down in the road, a BPD news release said. The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.
His identity has not yet been released by the coroner.
Police said Sunday there is no suspect information, and ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
This is the 24th traffic fatality on city roads this year, BPD said.
