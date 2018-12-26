The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an August assault.
The department said that on Aug. 12, the suspect was at a party where he made sexual advances on a female attendee. After she resisted the advances multiple times, BPD said the suspect became violent and hit the victim several times in the face.
The woman sustained a facial fracture and bruising and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as being a Hispanic man in his 30s, five-feet-eight-inches tall, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 327-7111.
