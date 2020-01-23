The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 14 attempted theft and vandalism at the Mister Car Wash, at 3201 Panama Lane.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man around 25 to 30 years old, standing about 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches tall with a thin build, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black beanie hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, light grey pants, black and white checkered Vans tennis shoes and a navy blue backpack at the time of the incident.
BPD asks anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.