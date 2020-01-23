The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying suspects responsible for a Jan. 14 vehicle burglary in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue.
Around 12:30 p.m. the suspect shattered a window on the victim’s vehicle, and removed the victim’s property, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a man of an unknown race wearing dark clothing. The suspect vehicle is described as a mid-to-late 2000s model sedan, similar to a Nissan or Lexus, with rear tinted windows, and a sunroof, BPD said in a press release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Amy Davis at 496-5710.
