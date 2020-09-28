The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a vehicle in a Saturday evening vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run in the 500 block of California Avenue.
At about 8:25 p.m. officers were dispatched regarding a hit-and-run traffic collision and located a woman down in the roadway suffering major injuries. BPD said the victim was walking in the eastbound lane of California Avenue and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle then fled the scene, BPD said.
BPD described the vehicle as a blue 2009 to 2013 Honda Fit.
The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 327-7111.
A miracle! The fatality turned into a living human. TBC gets better and better.
