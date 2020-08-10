The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a July 12 burglary suspect at Golden Valley High School, 801 Hosking Avenue.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Montgomery at 326-3592.
