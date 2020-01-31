The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect in a December vandalism and attempted theft at an ATM at the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union.
On Dec. 3, the suspect attempted to force open an ATM machine at 4530 Ming Avenue that caused damage, BPD said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a tall black man, in his 20s to 30s, according to BPD. During the incident he was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket with light colored sleeves, a multi-camouflage printed backpack with embroidery on the inside, dark pants, black shoes with white soles, and was riding a purple bicycle with green pedals.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
