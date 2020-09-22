The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying the suspect in a June 12 vehicle burglary at a residence located in the 1200 block of Candace Avenue.
The suspect forced entry into a vehicle and stole multiple items, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 35 to 40 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds with short brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
