The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a March 12 robbery at Famous Footwear, located at 5243 Gosford Road.
The suspect selected several pairs of shoes then ran toward the front exit, according to BPD. When an employee tried to stop the suspect, he pushed the employee into glass doors, causing minor injury, BPD said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with a short brown beard. The suspect was wearing a black hat, a gray and red Adidas zip-up sweater, dark green Adidas sweatpants and dark brown work boots at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
