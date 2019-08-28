Seven suspects have been issued arrest warrants for their roles in an apparent shootout at Remington Way on Aug. 17, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD said the men are:
- Clarence Wandick, 32, wanted for assault with a firearm, illegal firearms possession and gang participation.
- Vannis Anthony, 43, wanted for assault with a firearm, illegal firearms possession and gang participation.
- Jervern Weldon, 25, wanted for illegal firearms possession and gang participation.
- Dontrell Williams, 32, wanted for illegal firearms possession and gang participation.
- Maurice Spellman, 39, wanted for illegal firearms possession and gang participation.
- Charles Blakely, 30, wanted for acting as an accessory to a felony, destruction of evidence and gang participation.
- Antwon Ginn, 27, wanted for destruction of evidence and gang participation.
BPD has already arrested nine suspects in connection with the shooting.
The shooting allegedly occurred at 11:47 p.m. Aug. 17, at the 7400 block of Remington Avenue, according to BPD.
The law enforcement agency said a large party had apparently occurred in the area and officers saw many people leaving when they arrived.
During the investigation, BPD said it found more than 60 spent casings of various calibers on the street and in the front and backyard of a residence.
No victims of a shooting were located.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
