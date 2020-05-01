Bakersfield Police Department officers located a sawed-off shotgun during a traffic stop of a reportedly stolen vehicle on Thursday, according to a department news release.
Officers initiated the stop at about 11:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bank Street, the release said.
According to the release, Briant Williams, 49, was the driver. BPD said he was taken into custody without incident and a search of the vehicle revealed the weapon.
The release said Williams is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
