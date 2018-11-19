The Bakersfield Police Department declined to release new details regarding a Bakersfield officer who was placed on administrative leave for allegedly handling a firearm in an unsafe manner during Sunday's Bakersfield Marathon.
Police have not released the officer's name, and they have not given an account of how he or she may have mishandled the firearm. BPD said only that the matter continued to be "under investigation."
A department news release Sunday said the officer was placed on leave after officials became aware of a widely circulated social media post that showed a shotgun leaning unattended against a BPD cruiser.
The BPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.