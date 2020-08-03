Due to challenges from COVID-19, the Bakersfield Police Department’s annual National Night Out campaign to promote police-community partnerships will have a different look in 2020.
BPD said it plans to play a game of Bingo with the community, allowing residents to send 10 photos that correspond with the blocks on the game card along with the resident's name and city zone in which they reside for a chance to win a prize basket full of home security items.
Submissions must be emailed to BPDcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us by noon Tuesday.
Residents unsure of which zone they live in can follow this link: https://bit.ly/2D60qmd.
Winners will be drawn and prizes will be delivered that day, BPD said in a news release. Submitted photos will not be shared publicly without written consent.
The event is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for the participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit throughout the city, BPD said.
