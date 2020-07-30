The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian early Friday morning in the 700 block of Union Avenue.
At 12:50 a.m., BPD officers responded to a traffic collision and located a pedestrian down in the roadway. The pedestrian, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was later released, BPD said in a news release.
Alcohol or drugs didn't appear to be a factor in the collision, according to BPD.
According to a preliminary investigation, BPD said the pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk. Her identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
