The Bakersfield Police Department responded to American Elementary on Monday after a student inadvertently brought a backpack to school containing a handgun, Rosedale Union School District said.
The student — who accidentally brought a family member’s backpack to school instead of their own — immediately gave the backpack to a teacher, the district said in a release. After calling law enforcement, BPD responded but did not advise the school to be placed on lockdown, said Merril Clanton, executive assistant to the district's superintendent.
BPD recovered the handgun and spoke to all of the parties involved, including the owner of the handgun, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley. BPD is currently investigating if there was any child neglect or child endangerment in this case, McCauley said.
The school district notified parents and guardians of the situation electronically, according to Clanton.
“I would like to commend the school staff for making safety their number one priority and handling the situation with great care,” Rosedale Union superintendent Sue Lemon said in a statement.
