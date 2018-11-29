The Bakersfield Police Department has submitted documents to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office seeking to file misdemeanor charges against former Liberty High basketball coach Jeff Hicks.
The department said Hicks is suspected of sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child. No arrests have been made at this time.
The District Attorney's office confirmed it has the case and it's under submission.
Reached by phone Thursday, Hicks declined to comment on the situation. Hicks is also a math teacher at the school.
Hicks has been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 5, according to the Kern High School District. Employees who are placed on administrative leave are prohibited from stepping foot on any campus while the leave is in place.
The district declined to comment on the reason for Hicks’ leave due to it being a personnel issue.
Hicks isn’t the only KHSD employee on administrative leave right now. North High athletic trainer Edwin Rodriguez has been on leave since Sept. 20, according to the district. The reason Rodriguez is on leave is unspecified.
[crying] tbh I am not pretending like I know what happened. But this guy no matter what anyone says was one of the best teachers and people I have ever meet. I hated math. Mr.Hicks help me learn to do the basics. He used to stay late after school to help me learn. In class I witnessed teen girls always trying to throw themselves at him. All the girls at school talked about him in perverted ways. So tbh idk if he did it or not but I do know they used to act like little THIRSTY SLU+S!!! Not saying whatever he did was right. But imagine a bunch of hot teens always throwing themselves at you. Not saying me but I know some a lot of guys would cave in. He will always be one of my favorite teachers. And a bad man he is not!!! Maybe he did a bad thing but he is a good person I speak from personal experience. Thanks for all your help Mr Hicks
you know it really amazes me just how some one can be accused of something and no one knows if it is true or not and they don't really know the whole story but think that they do where they can just take and say sick people like this trash should be removed from society permanently and yet don't even know if the it is true or not and you just jump on the band wagon and already have them labeled for something that might not even be true but you want to convict the person that may not even be true... I was brought up to believe that these is 2 sides to every story but I guess you were only brought up to hear what you want and not let the other person tell there side of the story so you just take what any one says at face value donhughess93307..... guess you were raised totally different then I was... I do have to agree with JimmyDude that it is only an allegation does not = guilt and that he should have his day in court to where the whole story will come out... and I can agree even more with Jimmy maybe you know more than any one else does about the specifics of the case.... would really like to know how you know more than every one else
What s wrong with people today. Do these idiots think they won’t be caught. Sick people like this trash should be removed from society permanently.
I don't know this guy. But I know an allegation does not = guilt. Not at all defending bad behavior if it happened. He should have his day in court before he's labelled "sick" and "trash". Maybe you know more than I do about the specifics of the case.
