The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a burglary of Macy’s at 2701 Ming Ave. on Oct. 15.
BPD said the suspect concealed himself in the business at closing time and removed items of value after all the employees had left.
BPD described the suspect as a man with short dark hair, full beard and mustache, wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, with a tattoo on his right forearm and behind his left ear.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 661-326-3554 or the BPD general line at 661-327-7111.
