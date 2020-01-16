The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance with a December major injury hit-and-run investigation in the 8300 block of Shannon Drive.
On Dec. 6 around 6:49 p.m., the victim was standing outside of his parked vehicle near Golden Valley High School when he was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled after the collision, according to BPD. The victim suffered major injuries as a result of the collision.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000 to 2006 white Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with black trim on the sides.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or officer Chad Ott at 556-6552.
