The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a missing adult considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Michael Glennon, 27, was last seen on July 31 in the 600 block of Beech Street.
BPD described Glennon as a white man, 27 years old, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.