Michael Glennon

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a missing adult considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Michael Glennon, 27, was last seen on July 31 in the 600 block of Beech Street.

BPD described Glennon as a white man, 27 years old, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.

