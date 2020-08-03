Michael King

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance locating Michael King, a man with two felony warrants related to burglary.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

BPD described Michael Thomas King, 59, as a white man, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 149 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.

