The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a man with two felony warrants related to burglary.
BPD described Michael Thomas King, 59, as a white man, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 149 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
