The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a serial burglary suspect.
Between May 27 and June 11, businesses at 5330 Office Center Court were burglarized on four separate occasions, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a black man, standing between 5 foot 11 and 6 feet tall, with a medium build and was unshaven, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black wave cap, a dark blue T-shirt, black pants, white shoes with a blue cloth tied around his neck, and has tattoos on both forearms.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective B. Looney at 326-3541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.