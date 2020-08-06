The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a 19-year-old woman reported missing in Mexico believed to have graduated from high school in Bakersfield.
The missing woman was reported as having traveled to Guadalajara in February to visit unidentified family and her last known communication was in May.
A possible name for the subject is Emily Alejandra Fernandez. She is described as having graduated in 2019 from Ridgeview High School, however, no record has been located confirming the information.
BPD has been unable to locate her identity, family members or confirm she is safe.
She's described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and light grayish blue eyes, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
