The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two men who assaulted a Bakersfield police officer on Saturday in the 2700 block of Calloway Drive.
The officer was attempting to arrest an unrelated suspect for reckless driving, when the men interfered and physically assaulted the officer, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspects as:
• White or hispanic man in his late teens with a short build, tattoo on his right bicep and short hair. He was wearing a black and grey tank top.
• Hispanic man in his early 20's with a heavy build, glasses and a beard. He was wearing a white shirt, a gray baseball hat and had a tattoo on his left wrist.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective C. Tsang at 326-3519 or BPD at 327-7111.
