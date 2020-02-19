The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a December theft at an Apple Store 2701 Ming Ave.
On Dec. 14, the suspect cut the security cable to a demonstration cell phone and then fled from the business, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or black man with light complexion, 20-25 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat and gray pants.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.