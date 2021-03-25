BPD requests assistance identifying suspects of alleged business burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of a business burglary that occurred at around 10 p.m. on March 14 in the 3600 block of North Sillect Avenue.
In a news release, the BPD described one of the suspects as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, with curly black hair, wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and black flip flops.
The BPD described the other suspect as a Black man in his 20s, with a beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “no limit” on the front. He was also wearing tan pants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858.