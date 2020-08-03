The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying suspects in a March 3 robbery investigation at Old Town Liquor, located at 5151 Ming Avenue.
The suspects stole items from the store and, while fleeing, one struck the clerk with a tire iron, BPD said. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.
BPD described the suspects as:
* Hispanic man with a slim build, wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt with an “ECKO” logo, black pants and light colored shoes.
* Hispanic man a medium build and mustache, wearing a black hat, a black-and-gray checkered jacket, black pants and black shoes.
The stolen vehicle has since been located, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective C. Moore at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.