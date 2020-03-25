The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a Jan. 24 theft suspect at a Home Depot located at 4440 Gosford Road.
The suspect removed a cordless saw from a display, concealed it, and walked out of the business without paying, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, with a brown short beard, who was wearing a red and black New England Patriots hat, a white zippered jacket, a gray Volcom T-shirt, black jeans, and high-top Converse Chuck Taylor shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.