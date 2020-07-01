The Bakersfield Police Department requests community assistance identifying an April 27 burglary suspect at the Securcare Self Storage, located at 4050 Chester Ave.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, with brown hair and a brown mustache. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, black or blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
