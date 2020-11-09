The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Soneya Johnson was last seen on Nov. 5 at 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Margalo Court. BPD said Johnson is considered at risk because she no prior history of running away.
BPD described Johnson as a Black female, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a pierced nose.
Anyone with any information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.