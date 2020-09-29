The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an Aug. 20 porch theft in the 600 block of Holtby Road.
BPD said that the suspect removed packages from the victim’s porch and left the area on a black BMX-style bike.
BPD described the suspect as a white man with a thin build and beard. He was wearing a black shirt and black backwards-facing baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Benavente at 326- 3558 or BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Hello Ma? I'm on da TV! Yeah yeah, I don't know what channel ma!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.