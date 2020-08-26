The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Aspen Ray was last seen on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of Brittany Street.
BPD said Ray is a white female, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes and a cross shaped scar on her right wrist, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 327-7111.
